giveSPORTS Equipment Drive returns Saturday, Sept. 26 at Ball Arena

The 15th annual giveSPORTS Equipment Drive will take place Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the RAV4 Parking Lot at Ball Arena, located at 1000 Chopper Circle in Denver. The event will collect new and gently used sports equipment, as well as monetary donations, to support Colorado children in need.

A Precious Child and Kroenke Sports Charities are partnering once again to host the event and invite community members to donate sports equipment that can help children participate in athletic and extracurricular activities. According to A Precious Child, participation in sports can have a positive impact on educational, emotional, behavioral and physical outcomes for youth in need.

Denver7 is a proud partner of A Precious Child and giveSPORTS.

Donors who attend the Sept. 26 event will receive a tax donation letter and a voucher for two tickets to the Denver Nuggets’ Oct. 11 preseason home game while supplies last. Event organizers note that ticket inventory is limited and encourage voucher recipients to redeem them online as soon as possible after the equipment drive.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the giveSPORTS Equipment Drive and will also be the final year of this event. Organizers say the milestone provides an opportunity for the community to come together and support local children through access to sports and recreation.

Since it began, the giveSPORTS Equipment Drive has collected more than 307,800 pieces of sports equipment and more than $132,000 in sports scholarship funds, benefiting more than 112,400 local children in need.

Click here for more information about the giveSPORTS Equipment Drive.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.