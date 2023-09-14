Givesports annual equipment drive to provide sports equipment and scholarships to colorado kids in need

The 12th annual giveSPORTS Equipment Drive, presented by Colorado Honda Dealers, will be held at Ball Arena on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the RAV4 Parking Lot (located between 9th and 11th streets; between Chopper Cir. and Auraria Pkwy.).

Kroenke Sports Charities and A Precious Child believe that every child deserves the opportunity to participate in sports alongside their peers. giveSPORTS aims to put children in the game regardless of financial circumstances. The public is invited to support this cause by dropping off new and gently-used sports equipment and monetary donations at this event. Participation in extracurricular sports significantly impacts short and long-term educational, emotional, behavioral, and physical outcomes for disadvantaged youth. Donors attending the event on Sept. 23 will receive a tax donation letter and voucher good for two (2) tickets to a Nuggets or Avalanche pre-season home game, while supplies last.

Attendees will have the chance to see Denver Nuggets Alumni, SuperMascot Rocky and Dancers, Colorado Avalanche Ice Patrol and Mascot Bernie, Mammoth Wild Bunch, RapidMan and Altitude Sports & Entertainment Talent

Some Denver7 anchors and reporters will be stopping by as well, as Denver7 is a proud partner of this event.

Since its inception, the giveSPORTS Equipment Drive has collected over 202,000 pieces of sports equipment and more than $120,000 in sports scholarship funds, benefiting more than 64,000 local children in need. Click here to learn more about the giveSPORTS Equipment Drive.

Kroenke Sports Charities

About Kroenke Sports Charities

Kroenke Sports Charities is committed to improving lives through the spirit and power of sports. They strive to serve our community through education, health and fitness initiatives, athletic programs, and direct aid, with the particular purpose of helping families, children, veterans, and the disabled. Kroenke Sports Charities provides relevant programs and support, directly and with other nonprofit organizations, to ultimately assist, encourage, and enrich the lives of those in need. To learn more, visit this website.



About A Precious Child, Inc. – A Precious Child is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides children in need with opportunities and resources to empower them to achieve their full potential. Founded in 2008, A Precious Child aids children throughout the eight-county Denver Metro area helping families begin the path to becoming self-sustaining and end multi-generational poverty. In 2022 alone, A Precious Child served more than 57,000 disadvantaged and displaced children. A Precious Child provides children and their families challenged by poverty, abuse, neglect or crises with resource navigation and holistic support services, as well as essentials such as clothing, diapers, formula, coats, food, hygiene items, school supplies, gifts for the holidays, educational opportunities and access to extracurricular activities that are often not available to children faced with their family’s economic hardship. Our partnerships with over 300 human service-based agencies and our Cradle to Career Initiatives, focusing on Family Stability, Social & Emotional Well-Being, Academic Success and Workforce Development bridge the gap in a child’s unmet needs and education so every child may become a secure, self-reliant, contributing community member.

Annually, A Precious Child is able to serve more than 50,000 children living in poverty or crisis in Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson and Weld Counties, distributing over $12Million in value of basic goods, including over 18,000 backpacks full of grade-appropriate school supplies. For more information or to schedule a tour, call 720.850.5516, or visit APreciousChild.org.