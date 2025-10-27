Girls on the Run 5K to bring thousands of young runners together on Nov. 9

More than 2,500 girls will take to the starting line at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025 for the Girls on the Run 5K, a capstone event for Girls on the Run of the Rockies’ fall season. The event is expected to draw 5,000 runners and nearly 3,000 spectators.

Girls on the Run of the Rockies, a nonprofit founded in 2005, now serves more than 60,000 girls at 300 schools, community centers and parks across the Front Range. The organization offers a 10-week curriculum for girls in third through eighth grade combining running with lessons to foster confidence, compassion and community. Girls on the Run aims to address challenges young girls face, including declining self-confidence and physical activity, and rising rates of anxiety and depression.

This 5K event marks the culmination of the 10-week program, giving girls the opportunity to celebrate their achievements with coaches, families and community members. Participants run the event wearing orange, supported by teammates and volunteers.

“Each season, we witness thousands of girls accomplish something they once thought was impossible,” said Lisa Johnson, executive director for Girls on the Run of the Rockies. “At its core, our program teaches girls that the finish line is just the beginning.”

Denver7 is a proud sponsor of the Girls on the Run 5k, and Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo will emcee the event.

To learn more about Girls on the Run Rockies, coaching opportunities for spring, or ways to volunteer, visit girlsontherunrockies.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.