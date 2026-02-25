GALS Denver hosts celebration honoring movement, mentorship, young women leaders

GALS Denver is hosting its 2026 Annual Celebration, a high-energy, movement-infused gathering uplifting the voices and leadership of young women+, on Wednesday, March 11 on the GALS Denver campus. This year’s event theme – GALS Who Lunch // GALS Who Lead – highlights the school’s belief that active bodies fuel strong minds and celebrates the impact of mentorship, confidence-building and female leadership within the GALS community.

Timed to coincide with Women’s History Month, the event welcomes guests onto the GALS Denver campus for an immersive look at the student experience, showcasing how movement and social-emotional learning shape the next generation of bold, resilient leaders. The program also includes the presentation of the Bold Active Leader Award to Jordan Angeli, former professional soccer player, sports analyst and advocate for inclusion and equity in sports. Angeli’s story, marked by perseverance, reinvention and leadership on and off the field, embodies the values GALS strives to instill in every student.

Proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships directly support GALS Denver’s movement-based curriculum and social-emotional programming, empowering students to grow with confidence, courage, and strength.

EVENT DETAILS

What:2026 GALS Annual Celebration – GALS Who Lunch // GALS Who Lead

When:Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

Where: GALS Denver Campus, 750 Galapago Street, Denver, CO 80204

About GALS Denver

GALS Denver, the first free public all-girls school in Colorado, opened in 2010. As part of the Denver Public Schools family, GALS empowers students to excel academically, lead confidently, and thrive physically. With a college-prep curriculum in a supportive environment, GALS fosters academic mastery and personal growth, preparing students to be strong advocates and community leaders. The school’s unique model integrates daily movement classes, movement-based learning, therapeutic counseling, and a dedicated “GALS Series” course focused on social-emotional health and leadership. Learn more at GALSdenver.org.

GALS Denver is the flagship school of GALS Inc., which encompasses a GALS middle school in LA and Ohio.

