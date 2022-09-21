Fundraising event features guest chefs creating dishes from food boxes typically delivered to families in need

Benefits in Action, a local nonprofit is hosting its first “Boxed” fundraising event on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Social Capitol located at 6543 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, Colo. The event will feature local chefs who will create a dish using the ingredients in the food boxes Benefits in Action delivers to families in need.

Guests will have the opportunity to wander through the Footers Catering kitchen to watch the chefs at work and sample their creations. While the chefs are creating their individual dishes, a buffet dinner will be served. The created dishes will be judged by a panel and by the guests based on creativity, taste, and diversity.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction, wine pull and purchase a food box for $50 with ingredients similar to the boxes given to the chefs. The guests may either take the box home to try out their own culinary skills or donate the box back to Benefits in Action for a family in need.

Benefits in Action is dedicated to improving the understanding, access, navigation, and utilization of healthcare and other social benefits. Proceeds from this event will provide programming and outreach funding as they strive to continue to serve their aging and underserved clientele.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Benefits in Action and the “Boxed” event.

For more information contact Peggy Moore at pmoore@benefitsinaction.org