Free Concert Series is back at Levitt Pavilion Denver; fusion band Fishbone to headline season's first concert

Levitt Pavilion Denver recently announced the return of their all-ages free concert series, kicking off its sixth concert season on Thursday, May 6, with fusion band Fishbone. Levitt’s sixth year of free concerts will see the nonprofit continue to champion discovery and diversity while showcasing a world-class line-up of international, national and local artists. This will be Levitt’s second year utilizing the top-of-the-line Meyer Panther sound system that audiences first experienced in 2022.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Levitt Pavilion Denver and the Free Concert Series.

This announcement is the first of several to outline Levitt’s free concert series that will run from May to the end of September.

“We are thrilled to be back with our free concert series and to kick off the season with such an iconic band as Fishbone,” said Andy Thomas, Levitt Pavilion Denver's deputy director. “We believe that music has the power to unite us all, and we are excited to welcome everyone back to the lawn for another incredible summer of free concerts."

Here’s the line-up that’s been announced for Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2023 free concert series:

May 6: Fishbone*

May 11: Etana*

May 19: Son Little*

May 20: The Slackers*

May 27: Son Rompe Pera*^

June 4: Central City Opera*

June 17: Strange Famous Fest (featuring Sage Francis + SFR labelmates)

June 25: Brazil Day featuring Ginga & Bateria

July 7: The Wailing Souls*

* Support to be added. Lineup subject to change.

^ Performs in Spanish

More concert announcements and event details to come.

Based in Denver’s Ruby Hill Park, Levitt Pavilion Denver offers open lawn-seating in a natural bowl that boasts city views with limited free parking throughout the park. RSVP and limited VIP tickets for the first concerts open on Friday, March 10 at levittdenver.org. While RSVP is not required, it is strongly encouraged to help the Levitt team prepare for an enjoyable community event.

VIP tickets offer concert goers early entry, VIP bar line, 1 free drink and a best-in-house seating section. Membership options offer season long VIP benefits and more.

For more information, visit www.LevittDenver.org.

About Levitt Pavilion Denver:

Levitt Pavilion Denver is a nonprofit organization that aims to build community through music by bridging cultural gaps and erasing divisions in the community. Located in Ruby Hill Park, Levitt Pavilion Denver hosts 50 free concerts annually with local, regional, national, and international acts, providing a relaxed and open lawn setting, local food vendors, state-of-the-art sound and lighting, and an easily accessible location near public transportation and bike paths.

Levitt Pavilion Denver is part of a growing family of outdoor Levitt music venues and concert sites across America, presenting over 550 free Levitt concerts in 26 towns and cities. As a pioneer in the creative placemaking movement, the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation aims to create permanent music venues and the Levitt AMP Music Series, bringing high caliber entertainment featuring a rich array of music genres to local communities.