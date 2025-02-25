Feed Colorado Food Drive aims to collect 65 tons of food across Colorado in March

One in nine people in Colorado are facing hunger, according to Feeding America. One in seven of them are children. That’s why Feed Colorado, one of the state’s largest food drives, is back, kicking off March 1 with a goal of collecting 65 tons of food to fight food insecurity across the state.

Arc Thrift Stores and Denver7 are proud to lead this critical campaign, ensuring seniors, veterans and families have access to the food they need. All donations support Volunteers of America Colorado’s Hunger Services Programs, including City Harvest Food Bank and Meals on Wheels, providing essential meals to those in need.

Nonperishable food items – such as canned soups, vegetables, beans, fruit, rice, pasta and cereal – are in high demand. Donating is easy and impactful:



Drop off food at any of the 36 Arc Thrift Stores or 15 Arc Donation Stations statewide.

Call 303-238-5263 to schedule a home pickup of food along with large furniture donations.

Click here to make a financial donation.

BOK Financial bank branches statewide are accepting financial contributions and food donations.

“Food insecurity is a crisis we can’t ignore. Families, seniors and veterans across our state are struggling, and Feed Colorado gives us the power to step up and help,” said Lloyd Lewis, president and CEO of Arc Thrift Stores. “Every can, every dollar, every act of generosity helps put food on tables. We won’t stop until no one in Colorado goes hungry.”

“At Denver7, we stand up for what’s right,” said Brian Joyce, vice president and general manager of Denver7. “No one in our community should have to wonder where their next meal is coming from. The Feed Colorado food drive provides a way to make a difference – and we invite everyone to be part of the solution.”

“Hunger steals hope. It forces impossible choices – food or rent, dinner or medication,” said Dave Schunk, president and CEO of Volunteers of America Colorado. “Through Feed Colorado, we’re not just collecting food. We’re restoring dignity, stability, and hope for thousands. We are deeply grateful to Arc Thrift Stores, Denver7 and BOK Financial for standing with us in this fight.”

To learn more about the Feed Colorado Food Drive or to donate, visit www.ArcFeedColorado.com.

This article is paid for through an in-kind partnership.