Feed Colorado food drive aims to collect 60 tons of food to help neighbors in need

Now in its 23rd year, Feed Colorado – one of the state’s largest food drives – will be collecting food and funds during the month of March, with a goal of collecting 60 tons of food for hungry individuals and families across the state.

Arc Thrift Stores and Denver7 are proud to partner on this campaign, which helps Coloradans who suffer from food insecurity. Food and funds raised go to Volunteers of America’s Hunger Services Programs, which include City Harvest Food Bank and Meals on Wheels.

Donations of nonperishable food items, such as canned soup, vegetables, beans, and fruit, and dry goods such as rice, pasta, and cereal, are needed.

There are three ways to donate to the Feed Colorado food drive:

Donate nonperishable food items or money at all 33 Arc Thrift Stores in Colorado.

Nonperishable food and funds will also be accepted at 14 BOK Financial branches in Colorado.

Donate funds to Feed Colorado online

Donors can also call Arc Thrift Stores at 303-238-5263 to have a food donation included in an at-home pickup of large furniture.

“Food insecurity remains an urgent and very real problem for many…too many…people in Colorado,” said Lloyd Lewis, president and CEO of Arc Thrift Stores. “Through the Feed Colorado program, we are supporting vulnerable and at-risk populations across the state. The generosity of our partners and of the people of Colorado makes an enormous difference to so many people in our community.”

“Denver7 is committed to working hand in hand with those we serve to build an even better community,” said Denver7 VP/General Manager Dean Littleton. “We’re proud to continue our partnership with Arc Thrift Stores on the Feed Colorado food drive. Together we’re able to help ensure that our neighbors have the food they need to thrive.”

“Too many Coloradans are forced to consider how they will feed themselves and their families,” said Dave Schunk, president and CEO of Volunteers of America Colorado. “This campaign ensures thousands of people will have one less thing to worry about. We are so grateful to our partners at Arc Thrift Stores, Denver7, and BOK for their support in this campaign.”

