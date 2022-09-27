Fall Whale of a Used Book Sale comes to Jeffco Fairgrounds Oct. 20-23

The Jefferson County Library Foundation’s its fall 2022 Whale of a Used Book Sale is happening Oct. 20-23 at the Jeffco Fairgrounds, 15200 W. 6th Avenue in Golden.

Booklovers and bargain hunters alike can dive into three exhibit halls filled with gently used books, CDs, DVDs, and comic books. The sale also features themed gift baskets and vinyl records, as well as rare books and one-of-a-kind collectibles.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Jefferson County Library Foundation and the Whale of a Used Book Sale event.

The sale opens Thursday evening, Oct. 20, with a Preview Night for Friends of the Library only (Friends membership required), followed by three days (Oct. 21-23) when the event is open to the public.

There is an entry fee of $5 per day for adults. Children under age 18 are free. Shoppers can sign up and pay online or pay at the door. Pre-payment can be made at www.whalesale.org. Sale prices for books and media range from $0.50 to $3. Rare and collectible items are individually priced.

Fall 2022 Whale of a Used Book Sale dates and times are:

Thursday, October 20, 6 to 8 p.m. – FRIENDS ONLY Preview Night

Friday, October 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Early Birds! Come in one hour early (8 – 9 a.m.) and shop the full day for $10 per adult!

Saturday, October 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Half-Price Day for Educators, Friends and Jeffco Employees (with ID)

Sunday, October 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Bag Day! A grocery-sized bag of books is just $8



In addition to providing book bargain shopping, the sale also offers many volunteer opportunities – cashiering, table tidying and cart running. Volunteers earn two free books for each four-hour shift during set-up, during the sale, and afterward for post-sale clean-up.

The Whale of a Used Book Sale has a 20+ year history of offering more than 80,000 gently used ex-library books and donated books, CDs, DVDs, vinyl records and many more items at each sale. These events enable JCLF to raise thousands of dollars in support of the many free programs, services and activities offered by Jefferson County Public Library. These semi-annual sales not only recirculate good books and media back into the Jeffco community, they also keep quality items out of landfills.

For more information on JCLF’s Whale of a Used Book Sale, or if you would like to volunteer or become a Friend of the Library, visit www.whalesale.org or call 303-403-5075.

About the Jefferson County Library Foundation

The Jefferson County Library Foundation and Friends of the Library work to support and enrich the capabilities, resources and services of Jefferson County Public Library through fundraising and advocacy efforts that benefit the community. The Friends of Jefferson County Public Library is a county-wide organization dedicated to enhancing the programs and resources of our libraries. For more information, visit www.jeffclf.org.