Fall Into Fun brings family festivities to the Aurora Municipal Center

Aurora’s Fall Into Fun Festival is back and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Great Lawn of the Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.

This fall celebration will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Guests will enjoy energetic live performances from country honky-tonk music artist, Eric Golden and bluegrass/rock melodies from the band, String and the Box.

Fall Into Fun also features a petting zoo, magician, food trucks and craft vendors. Attendees can also find their way through an inflatable corn maze, gather goodies on the treat trail and take home a souvenir from the GOURDgeous pumpkin patch.

Learn more about this event at AuroraGov.org/FallIntoFun.

