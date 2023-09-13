Michaels craft store demonstrates how to create "mummy pumpkins" ahead of Halloween

There are 48 days until Halloween.

Putting a unique spin on the traditional spooky season decorations, an employee from Michaels craft store joined Denver7's weekend morning team Saturday to demonstrate how to create "mummy pumpkins."

What You’ll Need:



Craft pumpkin of your choice – Michaels has hundreds of options to choose from

Cheesecloth

Craft eyes

Black paint

Modge Podge

Foam brush

Glitter spiders

Project Demo Steps:



Once you’ve picked the perfect pumpkin, it's time to start crafting. We chose to paint our pumpkin black. Next, we took the roll of cheese cloth and cut it down the middle, then cut it into strips. Once you have your strips you will cover your pumpkin in Modge Podge. Next, take your strips of cheese cloth and start draping them across your pumpkin. You will add multiple layers to mummify your pumpkin. Be sure to leave room for the eyes and the mouth. Once you are done with the cheese cloth, you will add your crafting eyes to your pumpkin. We also chose to add glittery spiders for an extra spooky twist.



Mummy Pumpkins with Michaels craft store