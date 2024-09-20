Dragon Boats return to Riverdale Regional Park for a celebration of AANHPI heritage

The Colorado Dragon Boat Regatta returns to Mann-Nyholt Lake at Riverdale Regional Park on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Now in its fourth year at Riverdale Regional Park, this event invites families and friends to dive into the vibrant tapestry of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) cultures in Adams County and Colorado. The event is free and promises to immerse everyone in the rich arts and culture of the region.

“Our partnership with Adams County and Riverdale Regional Park continues to be a cornerstone of our efforts to celebrate and promote AANHPI culture in Adams County and Colorado,” said Sara Moore, executive director of Colorado Dragon Boat. “There is a rich history of AANHPI communities in Adams County and we are excited to highlight our culture and stories with another unforgettable day of races, performances, and cultural exchange.”

Denver7 is a proud partner of Colorado Dragon Boat and the Colorado Dragon Boat Regatta.

The 2024 regatta will offer an array of activities for everyone to enjoy, including:



Dragon Boat Races: Guests can cheer on more than 15 teams at the Mann-Nyholt Lake, set against the majestic Rocky Mountain backdrop. Attendees will experience the thrill as sleek, dragon-headed boats with vibrant colors and rhythmic drumming race across the water, bringing the spirit of Hong Kong-style dragon boating to life at Riverdale Regional Park.

Cultural Performances: Visitors can enjoy performances showcasing a variety of dance styles and cultural traditions from the AANHPI community. Local performers include The Humbuckers and Spirit of Cambodia.

NEW THIS YEAR! Due to the popular demand for cultural performances, the Colorado Dragon Boat Regatta will have two performance stages this year: Dragon Harmony Stage & Gateway to Asia Stage.

Dragon Delights: Guests can enjoy a variety of culinary delights with many food trucks including The Captain Tacos and Sushi, Co.Co Cold Truck, Little Kusina, Kona Ice, Mukja, and The Rice Guy

Dragon Marketplace: The Dragon Marketplace features local AANHPI and BIPOC vendors offeringunique treasures and handcrafted goodies that can’t be found anywhere else.

Dragonland for Kids: Families young and old are welcome to experience the Dragonland area for kids & education, where education meets imagination. Kids can unleash their creativity with Angela's craft workshops and get their faces painted with colorful designs in the fun filled Dragonland area.

NEW THIS YEAR! Dragon Brushstrokes: Live Art Spectacular. Attendees are invited to join local artist Ratha Sok and others as they do live art demonstrations onsite.

Riverdale Regional Park continues to serve as the year-round storage space for Colorado Dragon Boat’s boats. Mann-Nyholt Lake, a popular destination for dragon boat practices, is the heart of CDB’s efforts to promote AANHPI culture and diversity in the community.

For more details on our lineup of performers, vendors, food trucks, and dragon boat teams, please visitcdbf.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.