DPS Foundation’s Achieve Gala honors educators, students with a helping hand from Denver7's Nicole Brady

The Achieve Gala 2025, hosted by the Denver Public Schools Foundation, promises to be a vibrant celebration of the students, educators and community leaders shaping the future of public education in Denver. Scheduled for Thursday, April 17, 2025, the annual event will feature student performances, inspiring stories and recognition of champions who have made a profound impact on the DPS community.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the DPS Foundation and the Achieve Gala. Denver7 anchor Nicole Brady offered her time and expertise, coaching the event’s student emcees – Savannah and Levi – on public speaking, helping them gain confidence ahead of their debut in front of more than 1,000 attendees.

“With Colorado typically in the bottom five in the nation in terms of per-student-funding, support for this event comes at a critical time. We can’t wait to have over 1,000 attendees with us, cheering on our students and making a stand for public education together,” said Sara Hazel, president & CEO of Denver Public Schools Foundation.

The Achieve Gala celebrates the promise of public education and shows DPS students that the community stands behind them. Funds from the event ensure DPS Foundation is able to be nimble and support emerging school and district needs as they arise, as well as providing funding for afterschool programs, workforce development, direct-to-classroom grants and more.

This year’s Community Champion Award will be presented to Grand Peaks, a Denver-based real estate firm whose pioneering partnership with the DPS Foundation has opened doors for local teachers. In a bold move to address housing affordability and support early-career educators, Grand Peaks is providing 10 one-year rent-free leases to DPS teachers — a meaningful effort to reduce financial strain and improve retention in the teaching profession.

The Educator of the Year Award will honor Kedi Ochs, a beloved teacher at Northfield High School. A native of Namibia, Ochs has become known for building deep connections with students and creating a classroom environment where everyone feels seen and supported.

The DPS Foundation invites the community to attend, sponsor, and celebrate at the Achieve Gala. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit dpsfoundation.org/achieve-gala.

