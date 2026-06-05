Downtown Greeley Friday Fest returns for 2026 summer season

Downtown Greeley Friday Fest will return for its 2026 summer season beginning June 5 with the Blues Jam Kickoff Night featuring the Blues Beatles. The weekly concert series will continue every Friday night through Aug. 7, excluding July 3.

The festival transforms downtown Greeley's plaza into a street party from 6:00-10:00 p.m. each Friday, featuring live music, balloon artists, stilt walkers, LED hoopers, face painters, henna artists and magicians.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Friday Fest.

Here’s the complete Friday Fest line-up:

June 5 Blues Beatles, The Purple Blues

Blues Jam Kickoff

June 12 The Country Music Project

Stampede Kickoff

June 19 Tony Exum Jr.

UNC Marcus Garvey Juneteenth Celebration

June 26 2MX2

Spanglish Hip-Hop Rock

July 10 Sweet Jessup & The Dirty Buckets

Mountainbilly Folk/Bluegrass

July 17 Be Kind Rewind

Great Scott! Weld County Fixed the Clock

July 24 Tumbledown Shack

Arts Picnic Kickoff

July 31 The Burroughs

Relay for Life Celebration

Aug. 7 The Mash Up

Reggae Fest

Event attendees can carry and enjoy alcoholic beverages while walking through the plaza during the event, thanks to Greeley’s first-in-Colorado's Go-Cup District status.

Click here to learn more about Friday Fest.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.

