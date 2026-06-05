Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
About Denver7Community

Actions

Downtown Greeley Friday Fest returns for 2026 summer season

DDA
Robert Lujan Photography/Robert Lujan Photography
DDA
Posted

Downtown Greeley Friday Fest will return for its 2026 summer season beginning June 5 with the Blues Jam Kickoff Night featuring the Blues Beatles. The weekly concert series will continue every Friday night through Aug. 7, excluding July 3.

The festival transforms downtown Greeley's plaza into a street party from 6:00-10:00 p.m. each Friday, featuring live music, balloon artists, stilt walkers, LED hoopers, face painters, henna artists and magicians.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Friday Fest.

Here’s the complete Friday Fest line-up:

June 5        Blues Beatles, The Purple Blues
                  Blues Jam Kickoff

June 12      The Country Music Project
                  Stampede Kickoff

June 19      Tony Exum Jr.
                  UNC Marcus Garvey Juneteenth Celebration

June 26      2MX2
                  Spanglish Hip-Hop Rock

July 10        Sweet Jessup & The Dirty Buckets
                  Mountainbilly Folk/Bluegrass

July 17        Be Kind Rewind
                  Great Scott! Weld County Fixed the Clock

July 24        Tumbledown Shack
                  Arts Picnic Kickoff

July 31        The Burroughs
                  Relay for Life Celebration

Aug. 7        The Mash Up
                  Reggae Fest

Event attendees can carry and enjoy alcoholic beverages while walking through the plaza during the event, thanks to Greeley’s first-in-Colorado's Go-Cup District status.

Click here to learn more about Friday Fest.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.

480x360-streamingweather2.png