Downtown Greeley Friday Fest returns for 2026 summer season

Downtown Greeley Friday Fest will return for its 2026 summer season beginning June 5 with the Blues Jam Kickoff Night featuring the Blues Beatles. The weekly concert series will continue every Friday night through Aug. 7, excluding July 3.
The festival transforms downtown Greeley's plaza into a street party from 6:00-10:00 p.m. each Friday, featuring live music, balloon artists, stilt walkers, LED hoopers, face painters, henna artists and magicians.
Denver7 is a proud partner of Friday Fest.
Here’s the complete Friday Fest line-up:
June 5 Blues Beatles, The Purple Blues
Blues Jam Kickoff
June 12 The Country Music Project
Stampede Kickoff
June 19 Tony Exum Jr.
UNC Marcus Garvey Juneteenth Celebration
June 26 2MX2
Spanglish Hip-Hop Rock
July 10 Sweet Jessup & The Dirty Buckets
Mountainbilly Folk/Bluegrass
July 17 Be Kind Rewind
Great Scott! Weld County Fixed the Clock
July 24 Tumbledown Shack
Arts Picnic Kickoff
July 31 The Burroughs
Relay for Life Celebration
Aug. 7 The Mash Up
Reggae Fest
Event attendees can carry and enjoy alcoholic beverages while walking through the plaza during the event, thanks to Greeley’s first-in-Colorado's Go-Cup District status.
Click here to learn more about Friday Fest.
This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.