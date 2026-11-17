Downtown Greeley is celebrating the holiday season with three Saturdays of family-friendly activities, shopping and entertainment as the fourth annual Greeley Winterfest gets underway Nov. 28.

The festivities begin Saturday, Nov. 28, with the Holiday Open House, coinciding with Small Business Saturday. Visitors can shop at downtown businesses and pick up a bingo card for a chance to win a gift basket filled with local items valued between $250 and $1,000.

The celebration continues at 5 p.m. with Light Up Lincoln in Lincoln Park. As the sun sets, organizers will flip the giant switch and illuminate nearly 120 trees throughout the park.

Families can enjoy carolers, ice skaters, hot chocolate and sweet treats, along with a visit from Santa Claus. Horse-drawn carriage rides around the park will be available from 5 to 8 p.m. Visitors can also explore downtown restaurants and holiday window displays or stop by the Union Colony Civic Center for the Festival of Trees.

Holiday Lane — Dec. 5

Winterfest continues Saturday, Dec. 5, with Holiday Lane, a free event featuring holiday displays around the 8th and 9th Street plazas.

The event will include performances by local dance companies, marching bands and other groups. Visitors can shop for holiday gifts at the Winter Market on the 9th Street Plaza.

Along Candy Cane Lane on 8th Avenue, families can warm up with free hot chocolate at Aunt Helen’s, meet the Grinch and enjoy popcorn at Zoe’s Cafe, or pick up a free treat from The Bakery.

Festival of Trees activities will also continue at the Union Colony Civic Center, followed by Poinsettia Pops at 7 p.m.

Photos With Santa — Dec. 12

The final Saturday of Winterfest will feature free professional photos with Santa Claus from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 12 in Lincoln Park.

Families can have their photo taken with Santa while enjoying the holiday lights throughout the park. Photos will be available to download the following day at the Downtown Greeley website.

Visitors can also collect a commemorative Greeley Winter stamp from the Greeley Creative Arts Center before sending out their holiday cards.

The three weekends of activities are designed to bring families downtown while encouraging visitors to shop, dine and support local Greeley businesses throughout the holiday season.

For more information Please go to:

Https://www.greeleydowntown.com/events/winterfest [greeleydowntown.com]

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