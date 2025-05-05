Diverse musical lineup set for 2025 Greeley Friday Fest

The 2025 Greeley Friday Fest promises a diverse musical lineup that includes rock, reggae, country, funk and fan favorites. Friday Fest launches on June 6 with the Blues Jam Kickoff Night and continues every Friday through Sept. 12, culminating in a celebration of Mexican Independence Day.

Festival-goers can look forward to themed nights including Pride Fest, Arts Picnic Kickoff, Monster Day Kickoff, Stampede Party and Block Party and more.

Each Friday evening, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Downtown Greeley will be in full festival mode with live music, balloon artists, stilt walkers, LED hoopers, and face painters adding to the vibrant atmosphere.

In addition to the expansive musical offerings, attendees can enjoy their favorite adult beverages while strolling the plaza within Greeley’s first-in-Colorado Go-Cup District.

