Día de los Muertos returns to Civic Center Park on Oct. 24

Denver residents and visitors will have an opportunity to honor loved ones and celebrate cultural traditions during Día de los Muertos at Civic Center Park on Saturday, Oct. 24. The free event will take place from noon to 7:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Día de los Muertos at Civic Center Park.

Produced by the Civic Center Conservancy under the vision of Artistic & Cultural Director Alicia “Bruce” Trujillo of Manos Sagrados, the event is presented by Denver Botanic Gardens and organized in partnership with Colorful Colorado Collaborations, Kalpulli Calli Tecpatl and Ritualcravt. Organizers say the celebration is designed to bring communities together to honor ancestors and loved ones who have passed through remembrance, culture and community participation.

At the center of the event is a large community ofrenda (or structured offering) created by Kalpulli Calli Tecpatl and Ritualcravt. Attendees are invited to contribute copies of photographs, flowers, notes and other non-valuable mementos in memory of loved ones. Approximately five community altars created by local nonprofits and families will also be displayed throughout the park, honoring individuals lost during the past year.

The event will feature more than 50 food and artisan vendors, community art installations, family activities, music and dance performances, and a sunset procession around the community ofrenda. Food and beverage offerings will focus on Mexican and Latin American cuisine, while the marketplace will include handmade textiles, jewelry, ceramics, clothing, accessories and traditional Día de los Muertos items for home altars.

Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy performances from DJ Miggy, ArtistiCo Dance, Linea Inicial, the Colorado Youth Mariachi Project and Kalpulli Mikakuika. The event will conclude with a 6 p.m. procession led by Mariachi Alma de Folklorico.

“Celebrating the tradition of Día de los Muertos in the heart of Denver and the metro area has always been meaningfully important to me as a Mexican-American,” said Eric Raya Steinbeiss, director of community partnerships and activations for Civic Center Conservancy. “To be able to carry out a celebration of remembrance of our ancestors and loved ones who have passed, and embrace Death, a notion that is intrinsically a part of Mexican culture, fills my heart with orgullo.”

Click here for more information on Día de los Muertos at Civic Center Park.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.