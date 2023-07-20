Destination Health offers holistic education and activities about health

The Center for African American Health’s annual Destination Health event will take place Saturday, July 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Pavilion in beautiful Denver City Park. This year’s event will feature health movement, healthy eating, health screenings, backpack give aways and more than 25 exhibitors offering resources and supports to families.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Center for African American Health and the Destination Health event.

Destination Health takes a holistic approach to providing the metro-Denver community with education about health, the social needs that affect our health and promoting active and healthy lifestyle behaviors.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience:



Soca dancing, yoga and meditation

Vaccinations and biometric screenings

Food demonstrations with Chef Chop

Chess and dominoes

Free face painting for kids, as well as a give-away of 150 backpacks filled with school supplies (provided in partnership with NAACP Denver Branch)

Guests can also be a part of a drawing for tickets to the following:

Denver Zoo

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Childrens Museum

SZA – Oct. 18 t Ball Arena

Kirk Franklin – The Reunion Tour – Nov. 2 at Bellco Theatre

Janelle Monae – Age of Pleasure Tour – Sept. 7 at Red Rocks

For 26 years, CAA Health has worked to improve the health and wellness of Metro Denver’s Black community which experiences higher rates of illness, disability and premature death from diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, as well as complications during childbirth. CAA Health’s mission is to empower the Black community to make informed health decisions that benefit the whole person through education, collaboration, and advocacy. Because everyone should have the opportunity to be healthy no matter where they live, work, play or worship.