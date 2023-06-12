Denver's Juneteenth Music Festival Returns with internationally acclaimed hip-hop artist Musiq Soulchild

Denver's Juneteenth Music Festival, recognized as one of the nation's largest and longest-running celebrations of its kind, is back June 17-18. Once again the historic Five Points Neighborhood will be transformed into a vibrant hub of FREE entertainment for the whole community.

Musiq Soulchild, the internationally acclaimed hip-hop and R&B singer-songwriter heads the line-up of performers and epitomizes the stellar celebration of cultural heritage and music at the heart of Denver's Juneteenth commemoration.

The weekend begins with the popular Juneteenth Parade on June 17 at noon, starting at Manual High School. The procession showcases dance troupes and community organizations and boasts participation by nearly 5,000 individuals. As Colorado's longest-running parade, it symbolically retraces the path through the streets to honor the journey of the last emancipated slaves. Concluding its route on Welton Street, it also signifies the official kick-off of the two-day celebration, with vendors, live music performances, and a variety of culinary delights.

Developed over the years by the JMF Corporation, this FREE festival has grown into one of the nation's most prominent and expansive celebrations, with over 70,000 attendees. It continues to hold a pivotal role in the city's commemoration of Juneteenth, fostering a sense of unity and remembrance within the community.

"We are thrilled to bring back Denver's Juneteenth Music Festival, a true celebration of freedom and cultural heritage," said Norman Harris, CEO of JMF Corporation and founder of the Juneteenth Music Festival. "As we continue to honor this national and state holiday, our festival offers a welcoming space for all to foster inclusivity, educational and economic empowerment. We invite everyone to join us in commemorating this historic event and experiencing the vibrant energy of the street celebration."

Other major music acts on the main stage over the weekend include; The Brothers of Brass, Danae Simone and Wellington Bullings.

In addition, the festival offers a Youth Zone where young people can engage with representatives from the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids, Chevron, Generation Wild, and Platinum Divas Dance.

There will also be five block parties along Welton Street, providing lounging, drinking, and entertainment spaces for the community.

Furthermore, the festival extends its celebrations beyond the main weekend.

On Tuesday, June 13, JMF Corporation and Cheba Hut "Toasted" Subs are hosting Juneteenth Eats Day at all Cheba Hut locations in Colorado and Nevada. A portion of the proceeds from dine-in, carry-out, and catering orders will contribute to funding JMF's community programs.

An exciting addition to this year's festival is the AfroRave, produced in partnership with Live Nation. This high-energy dance party, held at Summit Music Hall on Saturday, aims to connect the diaspora through music and vibration, offering an unforgettable afterparty experience.

To learn more about the performance schedule and festival activities, please visit Juneteenth Music Festival.

About JMF Corporation:

JMF Corporation is a 501c3 nonprofit, whose mission is to celebrate freedom by engaging the community with the historical significance of Juneteenth to further strengthen ties between Denver’s historic Five Points neighborhood and its neighbors. JMF Corporation utilizes its annual music event as a platform for educational and economic empowerment in youth and adult programs.

About Juneteenth:

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Originating in 1865, it was on June 19 that Union soldiers, led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, arrived in Galveston, Texas, with the news that the war had ended and the enslaved were now free. This came two and a half years after Pres. Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, which had little impact in Texas due to the minimal presence of Union troops. With Gen. Lee's surrender in April 1865 and the arrival of Gen. Granger's regiment, the forces became strong enough to enforce the new Executive Order and overcome resistance.

