Denver’s annual Juneteenth Music Festival returns June 15-16

Denver's Juneteenth Music Festival, recognized as one of the nation’s largest and longest-running celebrations of its kind, is thrilled to announce its return on June 15-16, 2024 in the historic Five Points neighborhood. This popular annual event, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, offers free activities for the community over two activity-packed days.

This year’s festival features Bow Wow, American rapper and actor, who will lead a lineup of local performers that highlight Denver’s rich celebration of cultural heritage and music.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Juneteenth Music Festival. Denver7 Anchor/Reporter Micah Smith will emcee many of the mainstage performances throughout the event, and you can meet some of your favorite Denver7 anchors and reporters – and get your photo taken – at the Denver7 Virtual Photo booth on 28th Street between Welton Street and California Street at the festival.

The Juneteenth Parade, dating back to the 1950s, kicks off the two-day street festival on June 15 at 11 a.m. with nearly 5,000 participants marching from Manual High School. The Juneteenth Parade is one of Denver's longest-running parades and features dance troupes and community organizations, symbolically retracing the journey of the last emancipated slaves, concluding on Welton Street where festival-goers can enjoy hundreds of vendors, music concerts and a variety of food trucks.

Chauncey Billups, basketball star and Denver native, will receive the Juneteenth Music Festival Lifetime Achievement Award. The ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 6 p.m. This prestigious accolade honors Billups' upcoming induction to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and his contributions to the community and his enduring legacy in the world of sports.

Norman Harris, CEO of JMF Corporation and founder of the Juneteenth Music Festival, expressed his excitement about the festival’s return: “We are thrilled to bring back Denver’s Juneteenth Music Festival, a true celebration of freedom and cultural heritage,” said Harris. “Our festival provides an inclusive space for education and economic empowerment. We invite everyone to join in honoring this historic event, opening up a cultural treasure chest in street celebration style.”

The festival will also offer a Youth Zone where young attendees can enjoy bouncy castles, dunk tanks, dance competitions, and more.

As part of the Juneteenth Music Festival, the Dream Big Awards will once again recognize the vital contributions of community crusaders. This annual recognition celebrates individuals who have made significant impacts in their communities through dedication and leadership. The presentation ceremony will take place during the festival, providing a platform to celebrate these leaders in front of the community they serve.

Juneteenth Music Festival attracts over 70,000 attendees each year. Developed by the JMF Corporation, the event plays a crucial role in Denver's Juneteenth commemoration, promoting unity and remembrance within the community.

To learn more, visit www.JunteenthMusicFestival.com.

About Juneteenth:

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Originating in 1865, it was on June 19th that Union soldiers, led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, arrived in Galveston, Texas, with the news that the war had ended and the enslaved were now free. This came two and a half years after Pres. Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, which had little impact in Texas due to the minimal presence of Union troops to enforce the new executive order. With Gen. Lee's surrender in April 1865 and the arrival of Gen. Granger's regiment, the forces were strong enough to overcome resistance.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.