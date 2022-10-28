Denver7 partners with Safeway for Holiday Helpings: How it works

Families are having to make tough choices in the midst of higher costs and as we head into the holiday season, Denver7 is making it easy to help your neighbors and local community.

Denver7 is partnering with Safeway to launch ‘Holiday Helpings’, a campaign where Safeway customers can make a quick and easy donation right at the checkout.

Here’s how it works:

While shopping for groceries at your neighborhood Safeway store, you can “round up” your purchase by $1, $3 or $5 at checkout. The money raised stays in the local community and will go to 80 different Colorado non-profit organizations and food banks to provide $50 gift cards to our neighbors during this holiday season.

The campaign was a big success last year raising over 2 million dollars.

You can also donate to Denver7 and Safeway’s Holiday Helpings campaign directly through the Safeway Foundation here.