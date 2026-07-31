Denver7 Gives Volunteer Event: Building with Habitat for Humanity in Arvada

Denver7 is bringing the community together for a Denver7 Gives Volunteer Event with Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026.

You’re invited to roll up your sleeves, join us, and help make a difference in our community.

Denver7 North Metro Reporter Maggie Bryan and Denver7 Morning Anchor Anusha Roy – along with other Denver7 team members – will be working alongside you, helping to build new, affordable homes in central Arvada.

All volunteers will receive a Denver7 volunteer t-shirt – just like the blue shirts you see our Denver7 team wearing when we volunteer!

Volunteers must be 18 years old or older.

Space is limited, so sign up today. When we reach capacity, you can register for the waiting list, and we’ll notify you if a spot opens up.

Click here to register for this Denver7 Gives Volunteer Event.

Questions about Denver7 Gives? Contact Kristin Stork, Denver7’s director of strategic partnership, at Kristin.Stork@Denver7.com.

Questions about the registration process? Contact build@habitatmetrodenver.org.