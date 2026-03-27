Denver7 Gives: Lisa Hidalgo, Danielle Grant, viewer volunteers make a big impact at Food Bank of the Rockies

Denver7 Meteorologists Lisa Hidalgo and Danielle Grant were joined by dozens of viewer volunteers at Food Bank of the Rockies on Wednesday, March 25, for our latest Denver7 Gives volunteer event.

Together, the group packed 4,300 pounds of produce into 860 bags and filled 6,000 seed packets which will provide more than 3,500 meals to our neighbors facing food insecurity.

Denver7 Gives volunteer events are part of Denver7’s commitment to connecting with – and giving back to – our communities. Denver7 Gives has long shared powerful stories that present opportunities for financial support. Now, we’ve made volunteerism a core part of the Denver7 Gives mission.

If you would like to be in the know about future Denver7 Gives Day opportunities, fill out the form below to join our volunteer list.

Sign up for the Denver7 Gives volunteer list

Want to join us for a future Denver7 Gives volunteer event? Sign up below and we’ll send you information about future opportunities to join us in making a difference in our Colorado communities.

*The information provided in this form may be shared with Denver7 partners.