‘Ru’s first day’: Meet Castle Rock PD’s therapy dog that has his own children’s book

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — One of the newest members of the Castle Rock Police Department is helping students in the classroom – and putting paw to paper in the process.

Denver7 caught up with Ru, the department’s newest therapy dog, during a visit to Meadow View Elementary School in the fall. Ru, fellow therapy dog Buttercup and their handlers – Officers David Knight and Scott Gillespie – were reading to sixth graders for the first time.

The book? Ru’s First Day, the story of a pup about to take on middle school that aims to help students manage the anxiety or nervousness they may face in a school setting.



“We wanted to be able to target some issues that specific groups of students feel,” Knight said, “whether it's like Ru's book [about] going into middle school, or, you know, issues in high school.”

“My favorite part of the book was probably the beginning when Ru was a little nervous,” one student told Denver7’s Adria Iraheta. “That encouraged me a little bit.”

And while the therapy dogs have been around Douglas County Schools for a few years, with Buttercup being the first, Ru’s book marks a new chapter for therapy dogs in Castle Rock trying to make the transition to middle school a little less rough.

“What stands out to me is just the smiles,” Knight said. “You can’t beat that.”



Watch the story in the video player above, and more Denver7 Dogs stories in the playlist below:

