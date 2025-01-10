Rescue dogs take center stage of popular event at National Western Dog Show

DENVER — As we round out our first week of Denver7 Dogs, we are also looking ahead to the National Western Stock Show.

Denver7 had the chance to meet some very talented dogs who are getting a second chance at a family, while also taking center stage during the Xtreme Dogs event at the National Western Stock Show.

The show involves speed, precision and agility. The dogs are trained for everything from catching a Frisbee thrown from across the arena to high jump contests.

Only video really does Ace and Sizzle justice as they show off their tricks. They are two of around 25 dogs from all over the country coming to Denver.

Their trainer Mike Hanson, and more importantly their family member, said he got into this kind of show business 15 years ago.

“When I got out of the military, I got my own dog and found our local Frisbee club here in Colorado, and that's how we got started,” Hanson said.

“Sizzle, she's nine now,” Hanson said. “So she knows what's going on. She's my best friend. She's the most loyal dog, you know I've ever had. And then I have the loud one that you can hear in the back. He's just excited to be here and just wants to go, just wants to go play!”

While the the show is all about the wow factor, it’s ultimately about second chances.

“All the dogs that I have are rescues. Just to know that there are dogs that some people can't handle, or they're not in the right situation, and they end up into a place where they can find a job and a home and, you know, just live the best life that they can," Hanson said.

The dogs are all different breeds, including some kinds of dogs we have at home doing these incredible tricks.

They are trained with positive reinforcement and perform for around two minutes at a time.

You can catch the show on Jan. 20 and 21.