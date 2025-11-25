Nonprofit sponsors bullet and stab protective vest for Adams County Sheriff's Office K9

BRIGHTN, Colo. — The nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has sponsored a bullet and stab protective vest for the Adams County Sheriff's Office K9 Kahn.

The body armor is custom fitted for each dog in law enforcement and other related agencies throughout the United States. Each vest weighs 4-5 pounds, is National Institute of Justice certified, and comes with a five-year warranty.

Kahn's vest will arrive within ten weeks, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, and will be embroidered with "In honor of K9 Roam, Colorado Springs, CO."

Roam was stabbed on October 15 while helping bring a barricaded suspect into Colorado Springs Police Department custody. K9 Roam underwent several hours of surgery, including one in which his left hind leg was amputated.

Since Vested Interest K9s, Inc. was established in 2009, the 501(c)(3) charity has provided over 6,225 vests to K9s in all 50 states, while there are an estimated 30,000 total law enforcement K9s throughout the country. The program is open to dogs at least 20 months old who are actively employed with law enforcement and other related agencies, or K9s with expired vests.

One vest costs $1,050, while each vest is valued at $1,800. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount. To learn more about the nonprofit or to donate, click here.