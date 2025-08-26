Give a round of a-paws for these photos from the Denver7 pup-arazzi, in honor of National Dog Day

DENVER — If your Tuesday has been ruff, we're hoping to turn it around with a treat!

Tuesday is National Dog Day, a paw-fect occasion to highlight your four-legegd friends fur-ever. Denver7 has collected a compilation of photos from Colorado viewers over just the last two days. Check out the good boys and girls giving us a reason to smile today and every day.

Erin Gallagher in Johnstown via denver7.com/dogs Harper (white 7 yr old) and Gemma (5 months$

Via denver7.com/dogs Chilling by the fountain

Steele Street Photography | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

Alyx Tyler in Fort Collins via denver7.com/dogs Her name is Chili Beans. She looks like she’s smiling/smerking.

Via denver7.com/dogs Two rescue pups stole our hearts and seats

Shelli in Parker via denver7.com/dogs Our babies

Britney Richard in Aurora via denver7.com/dogs Duke! He is a mini Aussie/corgi mix!!

In Aurora via denver7.com/dogs National dog day!!

Deb Kogl in Akron via denver7.com/dogs Tucker. 8 yr old Choc Lab

Ray Perez in Denver via denver7.com/dogs Excited for a new jacket

Karen Frankel in Denver via denver7.com/dogs This is Paco- he is an 11 year old Havanese He has been a therapy dog at Colorado Children’s Hospital for 9 years! He loves to visit the children, Drs , nurses, families- anyone who needs some love and cuddles!

Via denver7.com/dogs Adopted mix

Rebecca Waring in Longmont via denver7.com/dogs Kato Potato

Meet some of the dogs in our Denver7 family:

Stephanie Butzer | Denver7 Layla in the mountains

Jeff Anastasio | Denver7 Jeff and Bo

Katie Lane | Denver7

Jasmine Murphy | Denver7

Dominic Nardi Sunny in Arvada

