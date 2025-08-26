Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Give a round of a-paws for these photos from the Denver7 pup-arazzi, in honor of National Dog Day

DENVER — If your Tuesday has been ruff, we're hoping to turn it around with a treat!

Tuesday is National Dog Day, a paw-fect occasion to highlight your four-legegd friends fur-ever. Denver7 has collected a compilation of photos from Colorado viewers over just the last two days. Check out the good boys and girls giving us a reason to smile today and every day.

dogs.jpeg
Harper (white 7 yr old) and Gemma (5 months$
mortimer_img_2025-08-26_06-55-54.jpeg
Chilling by the fountain
steele street photography_dog soccer ball.jpg
Steele Street Photography_dog.jpg
Steele Street Photography_dog3.jpg
Steele Street Photography_dog2.jpg
dog.jpeg
Her name is Chili Beans. She looks like she’s smiling/smerking.
dogs.jpg
Two rescue pups stole our hearts and seats
dogs.jpeg
Our babies
britney_richard_img_2025-08-26_06-52-59.jpeg
Duke! He is a mini Aussie/corgi mix!!
bulldog.jpeg
National dog day!!
dog.jpeg
Tucker. 8 yr old Choc Lab
dog.jpeg
Excited for a new jacket
dog.jpeg
This is Paco- he is an 11 year old Havanese He has been a therapy dog at Colorado Children’s Hospital for 9 years! He loves to visit the children, Drs , nurses, families- anyone who needs some love and cuddles!
dog.jpeg
Adopted mix
dog.jpeg
Kato Potato

  • Meet some of the dogs in our Denver7 family:
dog.jpeg
Layla in the mountains
dog.jpg
Jeff and Bo
dog.jpeg
dog.jpeg
dog.jpeg
Sunny in Arvada

  • Share your photos with Denver7 in the form below:
