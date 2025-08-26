Give a round of a-paws for these photos from the Denver7 pup-arazzi, in honor of National Dog Day

DENVER — If your Tuesday has been ruff, we're hoping to turn it around with a treat!
Tuesday is National Dog Day, a paw-fect occasion to highlight your four-legegd friends fur-ever. Denver7 has collected a compilation of photos from Colorado viewers over just the last two days. Check out the good boys and girls giving us a reason to smile today and every day.
Meet some of the dogs in our Denver7 family:
Stores offering National Dog Day deals Tuesday
Share your photos with Denver7 in the form below:
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Morning Headlines, sign up for a mix of what you need to know to start the day in Colorado, picked for you.
now signed up to receive the The Morning Headlines.