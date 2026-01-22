As temperatures finally fall in Denver, here's how to keep your dogs safe

DENVER — As temperatures drop across the Front Range, local veterinarians and pet store owners are urging pet owners to take simple precautions to keep animals safe and comfortable.

“Some of the biggest things we worry about are hypothermia,” said Shawn Wilkins, medical director at VCA Firehouse Animal Hospital in Denver.

He said frostbite is less common but can occur with prolonged exposure, and ice-melt products used on sidewalks can burn paw pads and cause gastrointestinal and electrolyte problems if licked.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Shawn Wilkins, medical director at VCA Firehouse Animal Hospital, has been a veterinarian for over 35 years.

“Dogs, being dogs… if they walk on that ice melt, what are they going to do?” he said. “They’re going to lick it off.”

He recommends wiping paws after walks or investing in dog booties to limit contact. Wilkins advised that even ice-melt products that are marketed as pet-safe can be harmful if ingested.

“Anything above 45 degrees is generally going to be safe for most animals,” Wilkins said. “The smaller the breed of dog, and the shorter the coat, the more concern we have for them… A good rule of thumb to think about is, if you’re chilly outside, they may be as well, unless they’ve got really thick fur.”

When temperatures fall below freezing, and especially below 0 degrees, he advised keeping outdoor time from 5 to 10 minutes and using sweaters, boots or other protection.

Wilkins also said that owners should also watch for signs that a pet is too cold: shivering, vocalizing, refusing to put a paw down, trying to come inside or attempting to be carried. Long hair between the toe pads can collect snow. Trimming that hair can make walks more comfortable.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Kaiti Asmussen, owner of Mouthfuls Pet Supply on Tennyson, loves seeing pets walk into her store.

Kaiti Asmussen, owner of Mouthfuls Pet Supply in Denver, said customers are shopping for waterproof jackets, layered coats and paw protection even throughout the warm winter Colorado has been experiencing.

“I love our community and seeing dogs every day, and the people that love them. It’s my favorite part of my day,” Asmussen said.

Warm days can still lead to cold nights, and some owners can only walk their dogs after the sun has gone down. Many coats include reflective piping or attachment points for small lights to improve visibility.

As temperatures finally fall in Denver, here's how to keep your dogs safe

“Once you get home from a long walk in the snow, your dog is packed with snow,” Asmussen said, noting a benefit of waterproof outerwear. “If you have a snow suit over their fluffy coat, you don’t have as much work to do when you get home.”