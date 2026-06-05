Denver7 completes third year of book fairs at Goldrick Elementary School in Denver

As the school year came to a close, Denver7 hosted a book fair at Goldrick Elementary School in Denver, where students each received five free books to add to their home libraries. Denver7 and Goldrick have partnered on these book fairs for three years, with students having received 30 books each through free book fairs that are part of the If You Give A Child A Book program.

The school has seen literacy rates rise from 35% to 80% since the book fairs began, according to Goldrick's principal Taryn Rawson. The improvement reflects students reading at or above grade level and is thanks to both access to books and the tremendous efforts of Goldrick teachers, administration, families and students.

Denver7 team members volunteered at the book fair, assisting students in selecting books appropriate for their reading levels and interests. They were joined by members from IBEW 68, a sponsor of the If You Give a Child a Book program. Together, the volunteers helped manage the book selection process and conducted story time sessions for students in both English and Spanish.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Goldrick that ensures students have access to books outside the classroom – especially over the summer months,” said Kristin Stork, Denver7’s director of strategic partnerships. “It’s thanks to the support of our community, including generous sponsors like IBEW 68, that we’re able to make this happen.”

If You Give a Child a Book is a program of the Scripps Howard Fund. In partnership with Scholastic, the Fund and Denver7 identify local Colorado schools that serve students and families who may not have access to books at home. Denver7 hosts Scholastic book fairs at these schools with the goal of providing each student with 10 books annually to build their personal libraries.

Research indicates that children with books at home show improved literacy rates and academic performance. The If You Give A Child A Book program addresses this need by ensuring students have reading materials available outside the classroom.

To learn more about the If You Give a Child a Book program or to make a donation, visit www.Denver7.com/GiveABook.

