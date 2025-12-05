Denver7 Book Fair brings free books to Kenton Elementary School students

Students at Kenton Elementary School in Aurora received a treat on Thursday as Denver7 hosted a Scholastic Book Fair for this school, providing every student with five free books to expand their home libraries and ignite a lifelong love of reading. The event is part if the If You Give A Child A Book program and was generously sponsored by IBEW 68.

This marks the start of the third school year Denver7 has brought free book fairs to Kenton. Denver7 team members, including familiar faces like Traffic Anchor Jayson Luber, were joined by members of IBEW at the book fair. Together, they helped students select books, managed the checkout process and led story time in both English and Spanish.

The If You Give a Child a Book program works to ensure students have access to books at home, helping to build home libraries, give students academic confidence and inspire a love of reading. In collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund and Scholastic, Denver7 identifies local Colorado schools for these book fairs, aiming to provide each student with 10 free books a year.

To learn more about the If You Give a Child a Book program or to get involved, visit www.Denver7.com/GiveABook.