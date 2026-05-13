Denver7 book fair brings free books to Irish Elementary School students in Fort Collins

Denver7 hosted a Scholastic book fair at Irish Elementary School in Fort Collins on Thursday as part of the If You Give a Child a Book program. Every student at the school received five free books to add to their home libraries, creating excitement and fostering a love of reading throughout the building.

Denver7 team members volunteered at the event, helping students select age-appropriate books tailored to their reading levels and interests. The volunteers were joined by staff from Collegiate Peaks Bank, sponsor of the If You Give a Child a Book program. Together, they assisted students in choosing their books, managed the checkout process and led story time sessions in both English and Spanish.

The book fair created an atmosphere of discovery as students explored titles across various genres and reading levels, carefully selecting books they were excited to take home and read.

"We loved connecting with the community at Irish Elementary,” said Kristin Stork, Denver7's director of strategic partnerships. "Thanks to the support of our community – including generous sponsors like Collegiate Peaks Bank – we’re able to provide free books to students in Denver, Aurora and now, Fort Collins.”

If You Give a Child a Book is a program of the Scripps Howard Fund. In partnership with Scholastic, the Fund and Denver7 identify local schools that serve students and families who may not have access to books at home. Denver7 hosts Scholastic book fairs at these schools with the goal of providing each student with 10 books annually to build their personal libraries.

Studies show that children who have books at home demonstrate improved literacy rates and academic performance. The If You Give a Child a Book program helps build these essential home libraries for more families in our community.

To learn more about the If You Give a Child a Book program or to make a donation, visit www.Denver7.com/GiveABook.