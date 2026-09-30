Denver Scholarship Foundation to mark 20 years with annual gala

The Denver Scholarship Foundation will hold its 2026 annual gala Friday, Oct. 16, at the Sheraton Denver Downtown. The event will recognize the organization’s 20th anniversary and its work with Denver students.

The 2026 DSF Annual Gala: Celebrating 20 Years of Impact will honor Denver Public Schools students, DSF Scholars, alumni, partners and supporters. Guests will hear from alumni about their education and career journeys and the ways they serve communities in Denver and beyond. Attendees will also have opportunities to connect with scholars and alumni and invest in scholarships and student success.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Denver Scholarship Foundation. Denver7 Anchor/Reporter Micah Smith will emcee the event.

The Denver Scholarship Foundation was founded in 2006 in response to the financial and other barriers Denver students face in completing college and achieving economic mobility. Its program combines support systems, actionable tools and scholarships to help guide students from ninth grade through college completion and into careers.

During the 2025-26 academic year, DSF College Advisors worked with more than 14,000 Denver Public Schools students and their families. A record 2,853 DSF Scholars received more than $9 million in scholarships and support services. Since 2006, the organization has awarded more than $91 million in need-based scholarships to Denver graduates.

According to DSF, 86 percent of its scholars are first-generation college students, 92 percent identify as students of color, and 82 percent are continuing their studies or have graduated from college. The DSF Alumni network includes more than 12,700 DPS graduates representing 30 technical colleges, community colleges and universities across Colorado.

A portion of donations to the gala will be matched, as available, through Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative Achieve, a program administered by the Colorado Department of Higher Education. Some funds raised through sponsorships and donations may also be multiplied through the voter-approved Prosperity Denver Fund as DSF Scholars demonstrate continued success.

The gala begins at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and the program at 7 p.m. An after-party will begin at 8:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Sheraton Denver Downtown, 1550 Court Place.

To learn more about the 2026 DSF 20th Anniversary Gala, visit DenverScholarship.org/Gala.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.