Denver Scholarship Foundation Gala and After Party to honor and celebrate students and alumni

Denver Scholarship Foundation’s 2023 Annual Homecoming Gala, on Friday, Oct. 20, will honor and celebrate the economic impact and accomplishments of Denver Public Schools high school students, DSF Scholars, and alumni.

At this year’s homecoming gala, the Denver community and DSF supporters will experience stories of impact through the lens of DPS graduates in college and early career. Guests will have the opportunity to connect with the DSF community, learn more about DSF’s nationally recognized programs, and be greatly inspired by past and current students.

Denver7 Evening Anchor Anne Trujillo will emcee the event, and Denver7 is a proud partner of Denver Scholarship Foundation and the Homecoming Gala.

New this year, the first DSF Homecoming Gala After Party will take place directly after the program and include a silent disco, 360 photo booth, late-night snacks and drinks. Angelo “DjLo” Fajardo, DSF’s official DJ and DSF Alum, will help give attendees the opportunity to continue the conversation with DSF Scholars and kick off the weekend celebrating Denver students' success.

Recent graduate of University of Colorado Denver and DSF Alum, Ge’Swan Swanson, will provide inspiring remarks recounting his unimaginable journey as a first-generation college student. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School before pursuing his Bachelor of Science in Biology with a minor in Political Science.

DSF is excited to feature current DSF Scholar Deysi Macias, a rising junior at University of Colorado Boulder who is currently raising her young son while studying full time and pursuing a degree in Biochemistry. Macias learned about DSF from her older sister Elva Parga who graduated from East High School and later Metropolitan State University Denver. Guests will hear from both on the impact DSF has made on their family.

DSF was founded in 2006 based on a wide recognition that Denver Public Schools students face multiple barriers to completing a post-secondary degree. Denver philanthropists Tim and Bernadette Marquez wanted to make a major gift to increase the level of college attainment in Denver, so they pledged $50 million in the form of a challenge grant. As a Lincoln High School graduate, Tim felt called to make a long-lasting impact on DPS students for generations to come. This challenge catalyzed the process of putting into place a comprehensive program to support DPS students in completing high school and obtaining a higher education degree.

The most current stats below show the reach of DSF as an organization and the long-lasting impact on the Denver community:

This school year, a record of over DPS graduates received scholarships from DSF. Since its founding, DSF has awarded close to $65M to Denver graduates



88% of DSF Scholars are first-generation college students and 91% identify as students of color

81% of DSF Scholars are persisting or have graduated from college

During the 2022-23 school year, DSF College Advisors worked proactively with over 9,000 DPS students and their families

During the 2022-23 school year, DSF expanded support by serving over 5,800 9th-11th grade DPS students at 15 DSF Future Centers

DSF has funded over 9,000 DPS alumni on their journey to and through college

DSF alumni represent 31 technical colleges, community colleges and universities in Colorado

At the Homecoming Gala, DSF will also acknowledge their 2023 Partners of the Year as nominated and selected by DSF staff for their personal and professional contributions to DSF’s mission. Those winners and their corporations/organizations are:

Jasmine Villalobos-Valles, Coordinator of Scholarship, Leadership and Community Partner Programs at Metropolitan State University Denver

David Woessner, Technical Supervisor at Denver Public Schools Dept. of Technology Services

Dept. of Technology Services Elissa Banker - Director of Community Development & Partnerships at BOA Technology Inc.

TeRay Esquibel, Executive Director at Ednium: The Alumni Collective

Thanks to the generous support of the 2023 DSF Annual Homecoming Gala presenting sponsor, Stead Family Foundation, every dollar raised will go directly to DSF scholarships to help make college possible for even more students.

“Stead Family Foundation believes it is important to provide an opportunity for students to build economic mobility that will affect future generations in their families, as well as the community at large,” say Jerre and Mary Joy Stead. “It is important for DSF to support students in getting through the next steps in their lives and journeys, which is why we are dedicated to the post-secondary education support that DSF provides through both scholarship and college success.”

Additionally, every dollar donated in support of this year’s Gala will be matched as available by the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative, a program administered by the Colorado Department of Higher Education.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.