Denver Public Schools Foundation to host more than 1,000 business and community leaders at the Achieve Gala

Behind every successful student is a community that believes in them. On Thursday, April 16, the Denver Public Schools Foundation invites the city to witness that community in action at the Achieve Gala 2026. This signature event honors the educators shaping the city’s future while shining a spotlight on the potential of DPS students. From student-led performances to recognition of local partners, the Achieve Gala is an invitation to invest in the leaders of tomorrow.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Denver Public Schools Foundation and the Achieve Gala.

“We are looking forward to another record-breaking event this year, with more than 1,000 business and community leaders, all coming together to cheer our students on,” said MaryBeth Lawson, vice president of development, Denver Public Schools Foundation. “This event comes at a critical time with Colorado typically in the bottom five in the nation in terms of per-student-funding, and with the ongoing threat of funding cuts. We are excited to join together on April 16 to celebrate our students and show what’s possible when we support public education together.”

At its heart, the Achieve Gala is about connection – bringing people together to show DPS students that the community is standing with them, every step of the way. Funds from the event ensure DPS Foundation is able to be nimble and support emerging school and district needs as they arise, as well as provide funding for afterschool programs, workforce development, student grants, direct-to-classroom grants and more.

This year’s event includes a keynote from two students from Denver School of the Arts who will perform a spoken word piece with piano accompaniment. The event will also showcase a choir and body percussion performance from Skinner Middle School as well as a hip-hop dance team from George Washington High School that features songs and dance performances honoring various cultures.

To learn more about the Achieve Gala, and to purchase tickets and sponsorships, visit dpsfoundation.org/achieve-gala.

About Denver Public Schools Foundation

Committed to realizing every student's potential, Denver Public Schools Foundation removes barriers, provides support and unlocks opportunities in the classroom and beyond. DPS Foundation helps ensure that investments in our public schools are directed in the most effective, impactful and lasting way. DPS Foundation believes that when all students have the opportunity to develop their talents and become engaged and contributing members of our community, our society thrives. To learn more, visit dpsfoundation.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.