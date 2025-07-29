Denver Public Schools Foundation invites community to join Back to Class Bash events Aug. 8–9

The Denver Public Schools Foundation is inviting community members, volunteers and local leaders to kick off the new school year by participating in its annual Back to Class Bash. This year’s event will be bigger than ever before with a two-day event celebrating school spirit and supporting DPS students and educators. Taking place Friday, Aug. 8 and Saturday, Aug. 9, this annual tradition brings together families, corporate partners and volunteers to help prepare schools and provide resources for the year ahead.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Denver Public Schools Foundation and the Back to Class Bash.

The activities begin on Friday, Aug. 8, with a morning of hands-on service at two DPS schools – Hallett Academy and Carson Elementary. Volunteers will help beautify school grounds, paint playgrounds, assist with classroom setup and contribute to creating a welcoming environment for students and staff. The event starts at 7:00 a.m., with a short kickoff program at 7:20 a.m. featuring remarks from school and community leaders. Those interested in participating can contact events@dpsfoundation.org for more information.

On Saturday, Aug. 9, there will be a back-to-school supply event at Abraham Lincoln High School, where DPS families can select essential school supplies and backpacks. The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and is open to all DPS students and families. Volunteers will assist with distribution and help ensure every student leaves feeling prepared and supported. Those interested in volunteering at this event can click here to sign up. Families interested in receiving supplies through this event can click here to sign up. This event is a collaboration between DPS Foundation and the DPS Family and Community Engagement department.

“Back to Class Bash is one of the ways we show our deep commitment to students, educators and families,” said Sara Hazel, president and CEO of the DPS Foundation. “It’s about creating a sense of belonging, pride and preparedness across our schools and neighborhoods and this effort wouldn’t be possible without the support of our generous sponsors, longtime partners and volunteers.”

This year, the DPS Foundation is also partnering with the DPS Employee Wellness Department for the upcoming Back2School 5K & Fun Run. Set for Saturday, Sept. 27 at Berkeley Lake Park, the event invites community members, DPS employees and families to run, walk or stroll in support of wellness and school pride. The event includes a festive atmosphere with student DJs, photographers and fun for all ages. Check-in begins at 8:00 a.m. and the run starts at 9:00 a.m. Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are still available. Click here to learn more about the Back2School 5k & Fun Run and to register for the event.

Together, these events make up the DPS Foundation’s Back to Class Bash season, designed to bring the community together and ensure every student and educator starts the school year with the resources and support they need so that all students have the resources they need to become societal contributors.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.dpsfoundation.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.