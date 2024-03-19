Denver Public Schools Foundation celebrates students, honorees at Achieve Gala

Denver Public Schools Foundation’s Achieve Gala is a night to celebrate and champion the remarkable journey of Denver's young minds. DPS students will showcase how they express themselves, write their own bright futures, and lead the way to success at this annual fundraising event on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Denver Public Schools Foundation and the Achieve Gala. Morning Anchor Nicole Brady recently met with the students who will be hosting the event, providing them with coaching and tips for public speaking.

Committed to realizing every student's potential, DPS Foundation removes barriers, provides support, and unlocks opportunities in the classroom and beyond. DPS Foundation helps ensure that investments in our public schools are directed in the most effective, impactful and lasting way. Denver Public Schools Foundation believes when all students have the opportunity to develop their talents and become engaged and contributing members of our community, our society thrives.

At the Achieve Gala, DPS Foundation will honor Christine Benero and Fabiola Lozada Hernández for their leadership and impact in the Denver education community.

Benero has exemplified long-time support for students, families, and schools in the Denver community. As a former board member of the Denver Public Schools Foundation, Benero played a pivotal role in advancing the organization's mission and ensuring the success of countless students. Currently serving as the President & CEO of Mile High United Way, Benero continues to make a profound impact on the Denver community.

Lozada Hernández is a highly accomplished Bilingual Special Education Teacher at Valdez School in Denver Public Schools, with over 30 years of professional experience spanning multiple countries and disciplines. Originating from Peru and raised in Venezuela, she holds degrees in Psychopedagogy and Preschool Education, along with Masters in Comprehensive Special Education and Equity and Culturally Diverse Education. She is actively engaged in promoting inclusive education and is currently pursuing a PhD in Educational Sciences.



For more information about DPS Foundation and the Achieve Gala, visit www.dpsfoundation.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.