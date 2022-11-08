Denver Lights the Lights on Wednesday, Nov. 23

A long-standing holiday celebration returns to its pre-pandemic glory at Denver’s City and County Building as we Light the Lights on Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Denver7 Anchor Anne Trujillo will host this year’s program that will feature live holiday music performed by the Denver Municipal Band. At approximately 5:15 p.m., Mayor Michael B. Hancock will flip Denver’s giant light switch, which will turn on the first holiday light and music show of the season at Denver’s City and County Building.

The eight-minute choreographed light and music show will occur every night at 5:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. from Nov. 23, 2022 through Jan. 22, 2023 except for the days/times listed below. The City and County building will showcase festive, static light display before, between and after the two nightly shows, until 10:45pm.

Exceptions: