Denver Christkindlmarket returns to the Tivoli Quad for its 26th year

The 26th annual Denver Christkindlmarket is almost here, bringing cinnamon-roasted nuts, warm mulled wine, fresh baked pastries and pretzels to the heart of the Mile High City.

The market returns to the Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer St., Denver, CO 80204, for its second year at the location, running Nov. 20 through Dec. 23, 2026. Across 34 days, visitors can enjoy seasonal joy, wooden huts with striped rooftops, live music and old-world traditions. Best of all, admission is free.

Denver7 is a proud sponsor of this year's Denver Christkindlmarket.

What's new for 2026

A mug worth collecting. This year's commemorative mug and stein were designed by Colorado artist Flynn Zook. They feature the historic Tivoli Brewery building, the market's home, and take inspiration from a vintage 1970s German stein with rich texture and linework.

Make your own glass ornament. Mack Glass is back with its hands-on ornament workshops, now with an extra session added. In 20 to 30 minutes, you'll work alongside experienced glass artists to hand-blow your very own Christmas ornament.

A keepsake for the tree. New this year, visitors can buy a limited-edition 2026 Denver Christkindlmarket ornament. Only 2,500 will be made.

Round and round we go. By popular demand, the 42-foot Western Carousel returns for a second year. The carousel has no age limit.

The Mile High Tree. Towering over the market, Visit Denver's 110-foot Mile High Tree glows with 60,000 LED lights and puts on free light-and-music shows every night. The Mile High Drone Show runs at 7 p.m. nightly, visible right from the market.

Sip, snack and shop

More than 40 local and European artisan and food vendors fill the market's traditional wooden huts. Visitors can expect one-of-a-kind gifts, handmade crafts and authentic German specialties, plus hot chocolate, sweets and pastries for the little ones. Those in the mood for s'mores can head to the s'mores pits and hut near the carousel to roast a marshmallow and stack it with chocolate and graham crackers.

Visitors can also raise a glass of German-style brew from Prost Brewing Co., the official bier of the Christkindlmarket.

Those planning a holiday party or a night out can reserve a table in the Bank of America Festival Hall, home to free live music and dancing. Reservations come in two-hour blocks for up to six people and include dedicated beverage service. German-style charcuterie boards, shotskis and merchandise can be pre-purchased when you book your table.

Traditions, entertainment and family fun

Bands, dancers, choirs and family entertainment take the stage every day in the Bank of America Festival Hall, all free. Visitors can check the Entertainment Calendar to plan around their favorite performers, then hit the live-music dance floor in front of the stage.

Opening night, Nov. 20. After the Mile High Tree lights up, the season kicks off at 6 p.m. with a ceremonial keg tapping with Prost Brewing Co. and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston on the steps of the Tivoli Quad. The Christkind, the market's namesake, then reads the traditional prologue from the steps of the Tivoli Quad.

Family Sundays. Every Sunday brings face painting, a magician and Denver7 Storytime in the Bank of America Festival Hall.

Meet the legends. On select dates, kids can meet the Christkind and St. Nikolaus. Brave souls can also face Krampus Nacht on Dec. 5, a market favorite rooted in alpine folklore, before St. Nikolaus Day on Dec. 6, when Nikolaus is on hand for photos.

Meet a Denver7 on-air personality

Visitors can meet Denver7 on-air personalities throughout the season:



Friday, Nov. 20 — Micah Smith will cover the keg tapping ceremony and the opening of the market.

Sunday, Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. — Maggy Wolanske will read to children at Denver7 Holiday Story Time in the Festival Hall.

Sunday, Nov. 29 — Jaclyn Allen will read to children at Denver7 Holiday Story Time in the Festival Hall.

Sunday, Dec. 6 — Alex Dowd and Sophia Villalba will read to children at Denver7 Holiday Story Time in the Festival Hall.

Sunday, Dec. 13 — Danielle Kreutter will read to children at Denver7 Holiday Story Time in the Festival Hall.

Sunday, Dec. 20 — Jayson Luber will read to children at Denver7 Holiday Story Time in the Festival Hall.

Getting there

The Tivoli Quad has an accessible parking structure right next door and easy access to public transportation. Visit the Denver Christkindlmarket website for parking options on Auraria Campus and Ball Arena.

Pro tip: Visit in the evening to see the market at its glowing best and time your trip for the 7 p.m. drone show.

Frohe Weihnachten, Denver.

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