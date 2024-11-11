Denver Choruses offer a season that building community through music

The Denver Feminist Chorus (formerly Denver Women’s Chorus) and Denver Gay Men's Chorus are offering a series of concerts for 2024/2025 that reverberate their key mission: To build community through music.

Denver Feminist Chorus kicked off their 41st season shortly before the election with Do You Hear the People Sing. In this Nov. 2-3 concert, the chorus carried themes of civic engagement and collective protest through Broadway hits from Les Misérables, Suffs, Hadestown, and other choral works.

North Pole Brigayde is the first concert in Denver Gay Men’s Chorus’ 43rd season, entitled A Mile in Our Shoes, where the chorus will take audiences on a mellifluous hike that explores the varied course trekked.

“Shoes, more than just a functional accessory, hold significant cultural and identifiable ties in our society,” said DGMC Artistic Director Johnny Nichols, Jr. “Throughout the LGBTQIA+ experience – especially in recent times – shoes have become a powerful symbol of self-expression and affirmation that reflect the diverse paths we tread.”

In February, DFC continues to promote social change through music, tackling the topic of invisible disabilities in Do Not Despair.

DGMC returns to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in March and teams up with the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra for Crazy 4 You, which will transport audiences back to the vibrant era of the Harlem Renaissance, highlighting the iconic fusion of LGBTQIA+ culture and jazz that defined the era.

Off Kilter! and Take Note – the Denver Choruses’ ensembles – break down barriers and roll into a world where everyone’s a star on wheels in Disco Derby. In this glitter-infused production in May, audiences will hear songs from 70s disco icons like Donna Summer and the Bee Gees along with 80s synth-pop and punk rock favorites.

Leather and Lace, the Pride month season finale and first full co-chorus collaboration since 2019, will explore how everyone is bound together in community, embracing each other’s differences.

“We are steadfast in our belief of the transformative power of music to change and improve lives,” said Michael Sattler, executive director of Rocky Mountain Arts Association, the parent organization of DGMC and DFC. “Our high-quality choral performances will continue to educate ourselves and our audiences about LGBTQ history and the challenges that remain as we continue to strive for equality and full inclusion in society.”

With a mission of "building community through music," the Rocky Mountain Arts Association choruses have entertained audiences throughout the greater Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range communities for over 40 years. RMAA serves as the umbrella organization for the Denver Feminist Chorus and the Denver Gay Men's Chorus and represents the oldest and largest LGBTQIA+ performing arts organization in Colorado. Visit denverchoruses.org for more information.

