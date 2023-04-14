Denver Children's Choir Performs at the Newman Center

The Denver Children’s Choir presents their spring concert: Harmony of Children: The Americas! at the Robert and Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Saturday, May 6 at 3:30pm.

More than two hundred diverse voices will start their journey of song in Canada and travel all the way down to Chile. Favorites from the United States include ‘You’re All I Need to Get By’ and ‘Route 66’. Concertgoers might also recognize ‘Cielito Lindo’ from Mexico and Antonio Carlos Jobim’s ‘Águas de Março’.

In honor of Argentina, professional tango dancers John Miller and Jesica Cutler will perform to ‘Libertango’. The concert will also feature guest conductor Kevin Padworski, Artistic Director of the Colorado Chorale, an art exhibit from Museo De Las Americas, and a performance by special guests El Mariachi Juvenil De Bryant Webster.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Denver Children’s Choir and the Harmony of Children concert.

The Denver Children’s Choir provides choral music programs in select schools and community-based settings throughout Denver to children ages 7-17 of diverse cultural and socio-economic backgrounds.

Their neighborhood-based entry- and intermediate-level choir programs serve Denver children and families in underserved communities, bringing choir to the children where they live.

As singers progress through levels of choral training, they have the opportunity to participate in the DCC’s premier choirs, singing college-level music of a variety of genres, performing several times a semester, and touring both nationally and internationally.

The Denver Children’s Choir values diversity, both with its kids and their backgrounds. The DCC gives financial assistance to families whose children would not otherwise be able to participate in a choir.

“In almost 30 years in Denver and along the Front Range, no child has ever been turned away because they couldn’t afford to be in the choir,” Lisa Cameron, DCC’s music director said. “We believe that every voice deserves a chance to shine.”

Children learn songs from around the world and perform in at least two major performances each year. The choir year aligns with Denver Public Schools calendar.

The Denver Children’s Choir is accepting auditions and is recruiting for its neighborhood choirs. For more information on the organization, the Harmony of Children concert or child-friendly auditions, visit www.denverchildrenschoir.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.