Denver Children's Choir performs annual Songs of the Season concerts

The Denver Children’s Choir presents their annual ‘Songs of the Season’ concerts on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2 and 3. These musical evenings will feature the DCC’s premier choirs on Dec. 2 at 7:00 p.m. at Wellshire Presbyterian Church and the DCC’s neighborhood choirs at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Temple Emanuel.

The Denver Children’s Choir provides choral music programs in select schools and community-based settings throughout Denver to children ages 7-17 of diverse cultural and socio-economic backgrounds. Their neighborhood-based entry- and intermediate-level choir programs serve Denver children and families in underserved communities, bringing choir to the children where they live. As singers progress through levels of choral training, they have the opportunity to participate in the DCC’s premier choirs, singing college-level music of a variety of genres, performing several times a semester, and touring both nationally and internationally.

The Denver Children’s Choir values diversity, both with its kids and their backgrounds. The DCC gives financial assistance to families whose children would not otherwise be able to participate in a choir. Founder and Artistic Director of the Spirituals Project, Art Jones, publicly recognized the DCC saying they are “an organization that not only says they believe in diversity, equity, access and inclusion but lives this mission in everything that they do. The DCC walks the walk and talks the talk.”

Tickets can be purchased for both concerts at www.DenverChildrensChoir.org.

