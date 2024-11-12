Denver Children's Choir performs 2024 Songs of the Season concerts

The Denver Children’s Choir presents its annual ‘Songs of the Season’ concerts on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8.

These holiday performances will feature the DCC’s premier choirs on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church and the DCC’s neighborhood choirs at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Temple Emanuel.

The Denver Children’s Choir provides choral music programs in select schools and community-based settings throughout Denver to children ages 7-17 of diverse cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds. Its neighborhood choir programs serve Denver children and families in underserved communities, bringing music to the children where they live. As singers progress through levels of choral training, they have the opportunity to participate in the DCC’s premier choirs, singing college-level music of a variety of genres, performing several times a semester, and touring both nationally and internationally.

Since 1995, the Denver Children’s Choir has been committed to access: no child is turned away due to inability to pay, and nearly 60 percent of participants receive financial aid. Over the past year, the choir’s enrollment has more than doubled. The power of more than 300 children singing together is magical and perfect for the holiday season. Founder and Artistic Director of the Spirituals Project Art Jones publicly recognized the DCC, saying the group is “an organization that not only says they believe in Diversity, Equity, Access, and Inclusion but lives this mission in everything that they do. The DCC walks the walk and talks the talk.”

To learn more about Denver Children’s Choir and to get tickets for these concerts, please visit www.denverchildrenschoir.org.

