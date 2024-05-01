Denver AAPI Commission Presents 2024 AAPI Culture Fest

In celebration of Asian Pacific Heritage Month, the Denver Asian American Pacific Islander Commission is proud to present the First Annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Culture Fest at McNichols Civic Center Building, located at 144 W. Colfax Ave. in Denver on Saturday, May 11, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The one-day event will celebrate the diversity of Colorado’s AAPI communities. It is free and open to the public.

The event features a marketplace and art exhibit that will present the cultural heritage and creativity of some of Colorado’s AAPI community, providing a glimpse into the diverse tapestry of traditions and customs that define them. Participating local AAPI organizations and businesses will showcase the cultures of Chinese, Filipino, Hawaiian, Hmong, Japanese, Korean, Mongolian, Sherpa and Vietnamese people in the marketplace, sharing arts and crafts and offering workshops, entertainment, and food. The art exhibit highlights “Reclaiming and Celebrating AAPI Identity.” Each creation delves into the AAPI experience and its ongoing journey of reclaiming narratives and explores themes of identity, belonging, and cultural pride.

For more information, visit www.aapiculturefest.com.

