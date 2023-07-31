‘Cycling equivalent of NASCAR’ celebrates 10th anniversary in Littleton Saturday

The City of Littleton and Audi Denver announce the return of the Audi Denver Littleton Twilight Criterium on Saturday, Aug. 5 in Downtown Littleton. The event will be an exciting day for racers and spectators alike with a closed, six-corner circuit where fields of up to 120 riders will average 28 mph, with top speeds of more than 40 mph.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Littleton Twilight Criterium.

“The criterium will draw people from across Colorado for a race that has become the premier single-day cycling event in Colorado,” said Littleton Mayor Kyle Schlachter. "We look forward to celebrating with the community ten years of racing, live music, and family fun,” he added.

The first race will start at 2:45 p.m. at the official start/finish line at Main and Prince Streets, and the family Cruiser Ride will begin at 5:25 p.m. The kids’ Strider obstacle course will be open from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and there will be live music from That Eighties Band on the main stage from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. A highlight of the day will be the professional races, where the nation’s best cyclists battle for $15,000 in prize money. The women’s pro race starts at 7:45 p.m. and the men’s at 9:00 p.m.

“Criterium racing is the cycling equivalent of NASCAR,” said Race Director Chip Brunk. “Racers are in large groups called a peloton and due to the closed downtown circuit, spectators are able to get in close and enjoy the excitement of racing.”

The Audi Denver Littleton Twilight Criterium is sanctioned by USA Cycling and is part of the American Criterium Cup series. The series has a purse of $100,000 split equally between the men and women winners.

Attendees can park at the Littleton Center, 2255 West Berry Avenue, or at Arapahoe Community College. Traffic will be significantly impacted by the detours.

Visit www.LittletonCrit.com for more information.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.