Come Be a Part of the 53rd Annual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot

Mile High United Way’s annual Turkey Trot returns to Washington Park in Denver on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.

The 53rd running of the Turkey Trot will feature a 4-mile run/walk and the family-friendly 1-mile Lil’ Gobbler Fun Run.

Denver7 is a proud sponsor of the event.

Registration includes participation in the run or walk and access to the Finish Village, featuring the Lil’ Gobbler Family Zone and a post-race craft beer garden. Participants can also enjoy games, crafts, refreshments and a chance to take a photo with Gobbles the Turkey.

Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo will emcee this year’s race.

The race begins at 9 a.m., with waves starting every 30 minutes. Each wave has limited capacity, so participants are encouraged to register early. [https://un...rkey-trot/] All who register will receive a 2026 Turkey Trot Tee Shirt.

Four-legged friends are welcome, too. Pet bandana are available for $15 while supplies last.

Participation in the Turkey Trot supports Mile High United Way’s work in the community, including early learning programs, education and housing support for young adults, and programs that help families meet their basic needs.

The Turkey Trot is a qualifying race for the BOLDERBoulder. For those who are more interested in having fun than setting a personal record, Thanksgiving-themed attire and costumes are encouraged.

For more information, including registration details, visit Mile High United Way’s Turkey Trot website. [https://un...rkey-trot/]

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