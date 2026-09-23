Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce to honor Top 25 Women in Business at annual gala

The Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce will recognize 25 local women leaders and a legacy award recipient during its 2026 Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Business Awards Gala on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, marking the 14th anniversary of the program.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce and the Top 25 Women in Business Gala. Denver7 Anchor/Reporter Micah Smith will emcee the event.

This annual event honors the accomplishments and community involvement of 25 women leaders across Colorado, along with this year's Top 25 Legacy Award recipient, Barbara Grogan. According to the CWCC, the Legacy Award is the organization's highest honor and recognizes a woman whose lifetime contributions have made a lasting impact on Colorado's business community and helped create opportunities for future generations of women leaders.

Grogan founded Western Industrial Contractors Inc. in 1982 with $500, a used pickup truck and three employees. The company later grew into a $400 million industrial construction firm before she sold her interest in 2004. She was also the first woman to chair both the Denver Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. More recently, her philanthropic efforts have focused on expanding access to higher education, including scholarships for undocumented and first-generation students at Metropolitan State University of Denver, where she serves as chair of the board of trustees.

“Barbara Grogan has spent more than four decades proving what's possible when vision meets grit,” said Simone D. Morrison, CEO of the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce. “She broke into an industry that wasn't built for her, and then spent her career making sure the doors she opened stayed open for the women who came after.”

According to CWCC, the 25 local women leaders being recognized were selected by previous Top 25 recipients based on civic and community engagement, proven leadership, support for women in business and perseverance.

“This year's class of Top 25 honorees reflects the depth and range of women's leadership across Colorado, from healthcare and tech to nonprofits and small businesses,” said Morrison. “Each of these women has driven meaningful change in her field and her community.”

The 2026 Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Business honorees are:



Andrea Albo, Scientific & Cultural Facilities District

Karen Bigelow, Government and Community Affairs professional

Stephanie Bivins, Mesa County Partnership for Children and Families

Jennie Bjorem, Bjorem Speech Publications

Marielena DeSanctis, Colorado Community College System

Bianka Emerson, Colorado Black Women for Political Action

Kathleen Flarity, CU Anschutz Marcus Institute for Brain Health & Center for COMBAT Research

Kayla Garcia, Girls Inc. of Metro Denver

Rachel Garcia, Mexican Cultural Center

Adrina Gibson, City and County of Denver

Terri Jackson, African-American Trade Association and Empowercom, Inc.

Ceneé LaTulippe, 5280 PMO

Kathleen Lockhart, Zayo Group

Becky Miller Updike, Colorado Association of Family & Children's Agencies

Shannon Montour, Sky Blue Builders

Sara Moore, Colorado Dragon Boat

Kate Siegel Shimko, Colorado State University System

Stacey Stegman, Denver International Airport

Kelly Stevens, Align Society

Emily Trujillo, HCA HealthONE Centennial

Hannah Ulbrich, Copper Door Coffee Roasters

Colleen Walker, Auraria Higher Education Center

Kami Welch, Greater Arvada Chamber of Commerce and Jeffco EDC

Danaya Wilson, BetterCertify

Shira Zimmerman, ZIM Consulting

The Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce is a member-based nonprofit organization focused on cultivating a business community that is inclusive of and empowering for women in Colorado through leadership development, community connections, resources and advocacy.

The CWCC Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Business Gala will be hosted at the Hyatt Regency at the Colorado Convention Center on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 from 5:00 pm. to 8:30 p.m.

To learn more or to purchase tickets for the event, visit CWCC.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.

