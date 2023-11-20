Colorado Public Radio presents the Carol Countdown

Move over, pumpkin spice. It’s November, and the skeletons are coming down, the lights are going up and the carols are coming on! It’s time for CPR Classical’s 15th annual Carol Countdown!

Over the next few weeks, 32 carols will go head-to-head across four divisions for one to be crowned champion through your votes. Denver7 is proud to partner with Colorado Public Radio on the Carol Countdown.

Those who love the drama of a good competition or debate will enjoy these merry matchups. Music lovers will have to decide between undeniable classics like “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” and “In the Bleak Midwinter,” while elsewhere, modernity goes toe-to-toe with tradition in matchups like “White Christmas” vs. “Good King Wenceslas.”

Will fans of lesser-known, folk-based carols like “I Wonder as I Wander” give their picks a chance to shine? Tough to say when “O Holy Night” and “Carol of the Bells” loom large. One of these classic carols has won every Carol Countdown we’ve done! Will they finally be unseated this year? That’s for you to decide.

After the votes are tallied and the rounds have been decided, you’ll get to hear them all — culminating with the winner — on CPR Classical on Dec. 7!

