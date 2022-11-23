Colorado Gives Day offers a corporate challenge

Colorado companies have a new way to engage their employees with Colorado Gives Day this year. Thanks to a new platform for the Colorado Gives Day website, companies and employees can now select their favorite Colorado nonprofits and directly support them through a personalized company page that’s free and easy to set up.

The Colorado Corporate Challenge is now underway and runs through Colorado Gives Day on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The Colorado Gives Day website offers easy-to-use templates, toolkits and more to help companies and employees set up their pages. As an added incentive, the first 100 companies to raise $1,000 will get an additional $1,000 match from Delta Dental of Colorado.

Check out the Denver7 Colorado Gives Day page and consider donating today: www.ColoradoGivesDay.org/Denver7.

Businesses of all sizes can participate in the Colorado Corporate Challenge. Visit www.Coloradogives.org/p/corporatechallenge to get started.