Colorado Gives Day Early Giving has begun

Remember being a kid during the holidays? Sometimes the hardest part of the giving season is the waiting.

Coloradans don’t have to wait any longer to give a gift to their choice of more than 3,000 nonprofits this holiday season. Colorado Gives Day Early Giving began on Nov. 1.

Each December, Coloradans come together to celebrate the nonprofits that help our communities thrive. This year, Colorado Gives Day is on Tuesday, Dec. 6. It’s a chance to connect with the causes you care most about or discover new organizations you want to help.

There’s no reason to wait until Dec. 6 to give. Donations can be made at ColoradoGivesDay.org beginning, Nov. 1. All donations made from Nov. 1 through Dec. 6 get an extra boost from an incentive fund of more than $1.4 million thanks to Community First Foundation, FirstBank and other generous sponsors.

Denver7 is proud to be the local television partner of Colorado Gives Day. Consider donating to one of the causes our Denver7 team cares about by visiting www.ColoradoGivesDay.org/Denver7.

Or visit ColoradoGivesDay.org to find a cause – or multiple causes from Colorado’s only online giving marketplace – and donate.