Colorado Dragon Boat hosts first-ever Night Market at Riverdale Regional Park Dragon Boat Regatta

The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival invites the community to continue the celebration of its 25th anniversary at the Riverdale Regional Park Dragon Boat Regatta & Night Market on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. This family-friendly, day-to-night event brings the excitement of dragon boat racing followed by an evening filled with food, culture and entertainment.

Event highlights include:

● Dragon Boat Races (10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. | Mann Nyholt Lake): Guests can cheer on teams as they paddle in across the water in thrilling, high-energy races.

● Night Market (4:00 to 9:00 p.m. | Waymire Dome): Visitors can explore food vendors, marketplace vendors, while also enjoying performances on two stages.

● Silent Auction & Raffle (4:00 to 9:00 p.m. | Rendezvous Room, Waymire Dome): Attendees have the opportunity to bid on artwork, getaways and other experiences, or purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win exciting prizes. All proceeds go directly towards Colorado Dragon Boat’s 25th Anniversary fundraising efforts.

● Drone Show Finale (8:30 p.m.): Colorado Dragon Boat presents its first-ever drone light show to close out the Night Market. They have partnered with St. Vrain Valley High School who is commissioned to host the fleet of drones for this show.

“2025 marks 25 years of Colorado Dragon Boat, and we’re thrilled to continue the celebration at the Riverdale Regional Park Regatta and Night Market,” said Sara Moore, executive director of Colorado Dragon Boat. “This event truly embodies our mission to build bridges between the AANHPI community and the broader public through culture, performance, and competition. It’s our 5th year hosting a Dragon Boat Regatta in Adams County, and our very first time bringing a vibrant Night Market to the celebration. Expect thrilling races by day and a paddler’s party by night – and everyone is invited!”

For more information, visit www.cdbf.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.